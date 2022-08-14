Hogan: Mar-a-Lago Raid a ‘Win’ for Trump, He Was Martyred

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago was a win for former President Donald Trump because it seemed as if he was being martyred.

Anchor Jon Karl asked, “What about Kevin McCarthy, he may the next Speaker of the House, we’ve been trying to get a response from him now that warrant has been unsealed, but him talking about the weaponized politicization of the FBI?”

Hogan said, “It is kind of jumping to conclusions without any information. I was pushing for transparency. If, in fact, they do not have a serious case on serious federal law violations and potentially felonies, they people will make the argument it was all political. Why didn’t you do this for Hillary Clinton when she had confidential documents? Why aren’t people being treated fairly? But this week’s news is not going to be the same as next month’s or next year’s.”

Hogan added, “This week, it was actually a win for Donald Trump. It seemed to motivate his base, people rushing to his defense, people feeling as if he had been picked on and martyred, but I don’t think we have seen the end of the story yet.”

