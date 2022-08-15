Brennan: ‘I Think Both Rudy and Trump Are Screwed’

Former CIA Director John Brennan said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that former President Donald Trump and his former attorney Rudy Giuliani were “screwed” legally while discussing the Justice Department investigation into classified materials that resulted in a raid on Mar-a-Lago and the Georgia alternate electors investigation announcing Giuliani was the target.

Guest host John Heilemann said, “The one thing that was on no one’s radar screen was the thing that now, according to George Conway, is the shortest distance between Donald Trump and an orange jumpsuit, does this surprise you that it turns out to be classified materials and foreign policy and not something related to January 6 election interference or his personal businesses and other things and that might be the one thing that ends up bringing Trump down?”

Brennan said, “I don’t know if it’s surprising, but clearly, I think Donald Trump has had a history of trying to skirt the law and to do things that are rather unethical and unprincipled. Whether it be in the business world or the government world and now in his post-presidential life, the questions remain whether or not he has intentionally lied and deceived the government in terms of what’s been held in Mar-a-Lago. What I hear about the legal experts and others about the potential for indictments and whether it be for Trump or Giuliani, I’m not a lawyer, and without getting too technical, I think both Rudy and Trump are screwed.”

