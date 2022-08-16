GOP Rep. Turner: FBI Didn’t Have to Be so ‘Intrusive, Invasive’ of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Home

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) weighed in on the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Turner asserted that the FBI “didn’t have to do the most intrusive, invasive execution” to obtain documents from Trump’s property. He also called for more information on what the FBI seized.

“[O]ne thing that we know … is, first off, that the Department of Justice and the FBI had options,” Turner proclaimed. “They didn’t have to do the most intrusive, invasive execution to get these documents that are alleged to be highly classified by actually going into Mar-a-Lago and spending nine hours. They could have gone to court and asked for their subpoena to be enforced and these documents turned over to a court. We know from the warrant that they are making allegations that the president had classified documents, and from the inventory — notice did not include anything about passports — they allege that they have taken classified documents from his residence. What we want to know is what did they tell the court to get that warrant? And the only way we will know that is through that affidavit. Did they claim these documents represented a high national security threat which really should be the bar to be going into a former president’s home?”

“And then secondly, show us the goods,” he added. “What did they get? When they claim to have classified documents and national security threat — was there? So, show us the affidavit and let us know what you told the court you would find and show us what you found and let’s see the boxes.”

