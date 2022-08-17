GOP Rep. Roy Vows to Fire IRS, FBI Agents Abusing Authority if GOP Wins Majority

Tuesday, during an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) pledged to end proxy voting along with IRS agents, FBI agents abusing their authority and those at the Department of Homeland Security who have attacked Border Patrol agents should Republicans take back Congress.

“[I] oppose proxy voting. I think we should end it if Republicans are in charge,” he said. “I also think we should pass legislation to fire bureaucrats, the bureaucrats who aren’t doing the job. I introduced a bill to do that.”

“And finally, Republicans should defund the bureaucracy,” Roy added. “We should fire the IRS agents. We should fire the FBI agents who are abusing authority. We should fire the DHS goons who are going after Border Patrol instead of securing the border. Let’s do our job.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor