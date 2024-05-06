Amazon Delivery Driver Shoots, Kills Alleged Armed Carjacker

An Amazon delivery driver shot and killed an alleged armed carjacker around 4:00 p.m. Saturday in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood.

WKYC reported that the suspect allegedly approached the Amazon driver intending to take the delivery truck “at gunpoint.”

The Amazon driver shot the alleged carjacker, who managed to get into the delivery truck and drive it until crashing a short distance away.

Cleveland 19 noted it is unclear precisely when the Amazon driver shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene after crashing the vehicle.

USA Today pointed out that the alleged carjacker was 17 years old.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio, and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Beef is his favorite vegetable. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.