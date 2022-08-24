GOP Rep. Roy: If We’re Going to Cancel Debt, Tax Ivy League Endowments Instead of ‘Screw You’ to Workers

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) stated that President Biden’s student loan policy is saying, “screw you” to people who paid off their loans or didn’t take out student loans, and that if we’re going to forgive student loans, it should be paid for by taxing large Ivy League endowments.

Roy said, “Well, what do I say to my staffer who went to a college that wasn’t her first choice so that it would be more affordable, took out some loans, worked her way through college, had a few loans, then did all the right stuff, paid her loans off, is now debt free? What do I tell her? Because I can tell you what Biden is telling her, screw you. What do I tell the plumber who worked his way through starting a business but didn’t take out student loans, and now the government is going to give a $10,000 handout to all these student loan holders? What do I say to him? Because Biden is saying, screw you. What do I say to the G.I. Bill recipient who sacrificed and served our country and then came back and took advantage of the G.I. Bill? What do I say to him or her? Well, screw you, because that’s what Biden is saying.”

He later added, “You want to pay for these student loans — which we shouldn’t even do in the first place? — Go tax those big liberal Ivy League endowments, but that’s not what we’re going to do. We’re going to take this money out of the hides of hard-working Americans in the form of either direct payments or by borrowing more money, screwing over the future kids and grandkids of this country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett