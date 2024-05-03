Hostin: Tim Scott VP Pick Would Not Help Trump With Black Voters

Sunny Hostin told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that if Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) were chosen as the Republican vice-presidential running mate, it would not help former President Donald Trump with black voters.

Hostin said, “Just to speak for African American voters, if anyone thinks that Tim Scott, the audience is cracking up, is going to bring over a bunch of black men, they really need to get with it. Because Tim Scott is the only African American senator in the Republican Party for a reason.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “There are not that many Democrats either, you have, one two?”

Hostin said, “Yeah but we have people like Hakeem Jeffries. We have people like Cory Booker. We have people like former Senator Kamala Harris, who’s now the vice president of the United States. We have former President Obama.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “In the sucking up territory, I feel like Tim Scott has done a lot more than Marco Rubio in kissing up. Marco Rubio hasn’t been out there professing, I love Donald Trump.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “Didn’t he actually say those words, I love you to Donald Trump?”

Hostin said, “Yes and I can tell you a lot of people vomited in their mouth.”

