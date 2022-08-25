Rand Paul: Fauci Was in Favor of Locking Schools Down — Now He’s Trying to Backtrack

Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) slammed outgoing National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci for not accepting responsibility for the COVID school lockdown two years earlier.

Paul contrasted the United States to countries that did not shut down schools and vowed accountability for Fauci.

“He’s been blatantly dishonest throughout,” Paul said. “Take the school situation. I debated — I had a war of words with him over the schools, and I said there’s no evidence that children are dying in large numbers. There’s no evidence that they’re being hospitalized in large numbers. The kids need to go back in school. I showed in the charts of Europe. I showed in the charts of Sweden where the kids were still in school, and he specifically rebuked it and said, no, the schools must be shut down.”

“Now, what he’s trying to say is he didn’t pass a law forcing the schools to be shut down, but his advice was transmitted to the public health doctors in all the Democrat states, and the Democratic governors shut down the schools,” he continued. “Some Republican governors did too, but it’s disingenuous, dishonest. He was in favor of locking the schools down, and now he’s trying to backtrack it.”

“But we’ve asked them to preserve his records because I do believe he was also involved in covering up the origins of the virus,” Paul added. “He and many of his friends, when they saw the sequence of the RNA of the virus, said, holy cow, this looks just like what the Chinese were asking us for research money last year to do. So they were alarmed from the get-go, but I think there was a cover-up. After they became alarmed about this, I think they tried to cover it up.”

