Waltz: Congress Needs to Tie Funding to Colleges, Universities to Them Keeping Costs Down

On Wednesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that Congress should use federal grants and other funds to force colleges and universities to be fiscally responsible and tamp down on the cost of higher education.

Host Greta Van Susteren asked, “So, here’s my question to you: When is Congress going to tie federal grants and other things to these universities and colleges to make them fiscally responsible? Because there go the costs up, and the American people are beholden to this education. So, when are you going to do that? You did that with highway funds to raise the drinking age.”

Waltz responded, “Well, Greta, I’ll tell you when that’s not going to happen, and that’s in the next three months under Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer. But I absolutely agree with what you’re saying, and it’s something that a Republican-led Congress should do. Because the cost of higher education is out of control, and pouring another $300 billion on top of it isn’t going to arrest these colleges — the cost of them, where you have gyms that are nicer than what the NFL has, you have cafeterias that look like Whole Foods, and you have tenured professors that you can’t fire or hold accountable making hundreds of thousands of dollars. So, you’re right, we have to get control of the cost of higher education.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett