Trump Holds Situation Room Meeting to Make Final Determination on Iran

President Donald Trump is meeting in the Situation Room to make a final determination on Iran amid reports that his sign-off is awaited on a tentative ceasefire extension of 60 days.

In a post on Truth Social late Friday morning, Trump laid out his red lines for what he needs to see from Iran and announced the Situation Room meeting.

Iran must agree that they will never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. The Hormuz Strait must be immediately open, no tolls, for unrestricted shipping traffic, in both directions. All water mines (bombs), if any, will be terminated (we have removed, through detonation, numerous such mines with our great underwater mine sweepers. Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many!). Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of “heading home!” Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! The enriched material, sometimes referred to as “Nuclear Dust,” which is buried deep underground with virtually collapsed mountains, caused by our powerful B2 Bomber attack 11 months ago, sitting on top of it, will be unearthed by the United States (which, it is agreed, is the only Country, along with China, with the mechanical capability of doing so!), in close coordination and conjunction with the Islamic Republic of Iran, plus the International Atomic Energy Agency, and DESTROYED. No money will be exchanged, until further notice.

Among his sticking points are that Iran must agree to never have a nuclear weapon, free and open passage of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, removal of mines placed in the strait, and the turning over of enriched material or “nuclear dust”:

Trump added that understandings have been reached on less important matters.

“Other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to. I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination,” he concluded.

On Thursday, reports began to surface that Trump’s sign-off was needed on a tentative ceasefire extension that U.S. and Iranian negotiators had reached. The potential agreement would allow for a 60-day period for the sides to focus on discussions around Iran’s nuclear program.