Cotton: Biden Is Trying to ‘Bury the Afghanistan Debacle in History’

A year after the Kabul airport suicide bombing that resulted in the deaths of 13 U.S. soldiers, Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) slammed President Joe Biden’s “disgraceful weakness” in Afghanistan.

Cotton told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that Biden’s “weakness” was on display in Afghanistan. He added that Biden’s decision not to name the suicide bomber was an attempt to “bury the Afghanistan debacle in history.”

“[I]t’s another example of President Biden’s disgraceful weakness that is threatening us not just in Afghanistan but all around the world,” Cotton outlined. “Today is the one-year anniversary of the tragic suicide bombing in Afghanistan that killed 13 of our brave troops [and] hundreds of innocent civilians. One of those Marines had ties to Arkansas, Taylor Hoover. I remember meeting his family last year at the memorial service for him. I want to offer my prayers, my condolences to all of those we lost and their families and their loved ones. This was a tragedy, but it was also more than a tragedy. … It was a strategic disaster of the first order.”

“It all goes back to Joe Biden and the way he projects weakness,” he continued. “That weakness was on display most notably in Afghanistan, and this latest story about refusing to identify this potential bomber is just another example of how they want to bury the Afghanistan debacle in history. Unfortunately, it’s going to be living with us for as long as Joe Biden is president.”

