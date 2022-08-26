Maher: Media Engaged in ‘Conspiracy’ Against Trump on Hunter Biden Story

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher said there was “a conspiracy to get rid of” former President Donald Trump by the media, who buried the Hunter Biden story “because they were like, we can’t risk having the election thrown to Trump, we’ll tell them after the election.”

Maher said, “[M]y friend Sam Harris was on a podcast…they were talking about Hunter Biden’s laptop, which was a story and now all the mainstream press has finally admitted it was a real story, it was a real laptop — now look, let’s not pussyfoot around this, he was selling the influence of his father, Joe Biden. I mean, most political sons do. … Hunter Biden’s laptop was buried by the press, even the head of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, said that was a mistake. They buried the story because they remembered what happened with James Comey and the letter eleven days before the 2016 election. … Sam Harris says it was appropriate for Twitter and the heads of big tech and the heads of journalistic organizations to feel that they were in the presence of something that is a once-in-a-lifetime moral emergency, meaning Trump. So, he’s saying it’s okay to have a conspiracy to get rid of somebody as bad as Trump.”

Maher added, “He’s saying that’s what they did, and that is what they did. They buried the Hunter Biden story before the election because they were like, we can’t risk having the election thrown to Trump, we’ll tell them after the election.”

