Ron Johnson: ‘Way Past Time’ to Investigate FBI — They’ve Been ‘Hiding the Ball’ on Us for Years

Thursday on Fox Business Network’s “The Evening Edit,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to FBI whistleblowers claiming top officials at the agency were telling agents to delay investigating Hunter Biden’s laptop until after the election involving now-President Joe Biden.

Johnson said it was “way past time” to investigate the FBI, which he argued had “been hiding the ball on the American public for years.”

“They were basically told, ‘Don’t do anything with [the laptop],'” Johnson explained. “By not doing anything with it, they interfered in our election. And of course, other members of our intelligence community have also interfered in our elections.”

“It is way past time that we started investigating the FBI,” he added. “You know, we subpoenaed the FBI under President Trump. President Trump wanted this information made public. It never was made public. They have been hiding the ball on the American public for years.”

Johnson described the laptop as a “treasure trove of information” showing criminal activity. He added that his “concern” was a deal had been cut with the U.S. Attorney that would seal “the full corruption of Biden inc.”

“We didn’t have all the details, but the Hunter Biden laptop did,” Johnson said. “It’s a treasure trove of information. More and more of that information is coming out. It seems quite incriminating. It certainly looks like criminal activity to me. And, again, the FBI has been sitting on this thing since December of 2019.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent