Graham Slams FBI over Trump, Hunter Biden Investigations — ‘I Have Never Been More Worried About the Law and Politics’

During an interview with Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Night in America,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) voiced his concern for the future of the United States over the FBI’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home and its handling of the Hunter Biden laptop.

Graham questioned how a Republican could believe that the “system works” after seeing the “joke of an investigation” that was Crossfire Hurricane compared to the Hunter Biden cover-up.

“You love the law; I love the law. I have never been more worried about the law and politics as I am right now,” Graham told host Trey Gowdy. “How can you tell a conservative Republican that the system works when it comes to Trump? Look at Crossfire Hurricane. It was a joke of an investigation. People lied and manipulated the evidence.”

“Look at what happened to Hunter Biden,” he continued. “They gave him a complete pass, apparently. And the social media outlets in this country suppressed information that could have mattered. And if they try to prosecute President Trump for mishandling classified information after Hillary Clinton set up a server in her basement, there literally will be riots in the street. I worry about the country.”

