GOP Sen. Rounds: Biden Is Saying ‘Don’t Look at’ Inflation, GDP, the Fact You’re Worse off Than Before

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) stated that President Joe Biden is telling people “don’t look at the inflation rate, don’t look at GDP, don’t look at the energy prices, don’t talk about gas” and to ignore the fact that they’re worse off than they were four years ago.

Rounds said, “He’s focusing on independents and he’s trying to basically tell them to — don’t look at the inflation rate, don’t look at GDP, don’t look at the energy prices, don’t talk about gas being $1.40 more than when he took office. And if he can refocus and change the scenario, then he thinks he’s got a chance at winning those independents. Our message to those independents should be the same one that Ronald Reagan had way back in the 1980s, are you better off today than you were four years ago? And clearly, the answer is no, they’re not.”

He added, “Part of it is what we focus on and whether or not we allow him to change the subject. We have to focus, number one, on getting our conservatives out to vote, and second of all, letting independents understand very clearly that these issues are something that they can change. And if they want inflation to come down and if they want energy prices to come down and if they actually want to see a future where you’ve got a border that’s secure and you’re not going to have 200,000 people a month coming over the border and you’re not going to have fentanyl in your communities, then you’ve got to change who’s at the top and that also means providing them with a Congress who’s going to work with them.”

