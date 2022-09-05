Van Drew: Biden Could and Should ‘Try to Redeem Himself’ on Lax Bail, Prosecutors, But Refuses To

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Spicer & Co.,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stated that President Joe Biden has plenty of issues and problems in America he could and should talk about “to try to redeem himself in some way” like crime and repeat offenders being released due to lax prosecution and bail policies, security on the border, the problems with fentanyl, and energy, but he refuses to do so.

Van Drew said, “[B]y the way, he didn’t speak at all about the problems. He didn’t speak about the border. He didn’t speak about fentanyl, didn’t speak about what’s happening with crime rates, and our police, didn’t speak [about] how we’re letting literally criminals in and out with 20 and 30, 40 priors and we just let it go, didn’t speak about our energy picture and how we destroyed our energy. He didn’t speak about the failure in Afghanistan. Let me tell you, he’s got material. He’s got plenty to talk about, and he should talk about it to try to redeem himself in some way.”

