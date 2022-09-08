GOP Rep. Tiffany: PolitiFact Said I Was Wrong on Lack of Afghan Vetting When the WH Was Lying

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) reacted to the IG report on deficiencies in the vetting process for people from Afghanistan by stating that the report shows the White House was dishonest about vetting Afghans, and criticizing PolitiFact for saying it was “Mostly False” to claim the Biden administration was “recklessly releasing potentially dangerous Afghans into our communities.”

After listening to a clip of then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki saying that “no one is coming into the United States of America who has not been through a thorough screening and background check process.” Tiffany said, “It shouldn’t be any surprise to the American people that they were misled. This is no different than the southern border, when Secretary Mayorkas came before the Judiciary Committee and lied to us and said the border is secure. A year ago, President Biden said inflation is transitory. And now, a year later, we find out that they did not vet them.”

After the discussion turned to PolitiFact, Tiffany stated, “Well, we sent notice to them today and we said, we hope you update your PolitiFact because now, it is very clear, as the Department of Defense has identified this, and now the Department of Homeland Security inspector general has identified this also. And I think a key point here, and I’ve been saying this from the very start, over a year ago, Laura, they should have to go through the SIV, the Special Immigrant Visa process. If they would have went through the process, just like the previous administration, we wouldn’t have these questions at this point.”

