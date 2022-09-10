Moody: Low-Income, Primarily Non-White Kids Are the Only Ones Having to Mask Thanks to Head Start Mandate and States That Didn’t Sue

On Saturday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody (R) discussed the Head Start mask mandate and said that because of the mandate, which is still in place in states where state attorneys general didn’t file suit against the mandate, low-income and primarily minority children “are pretty much the only children now that are having to mask all day.”

Moody said, “We filed suit. Not surprisingly, because it was unlawful and immoral at the time, the court gave an injunction, they issued an injunction. So, in all of the states where you have attorneys general that said, this cannot happen, we will not allow this insane federal policy that’s going to wreck child development to be applied in our states, there’s an injunction in place right now. In states where you don’t have leadership, like in Florida, with Gov. DeSantis and me in court, you are left with this federal mandate out there that, in Head Start programs — and remember what Head Start is, it’s a federally-funded, early learning opportunity for low-income families, which primarily helps minority families, and those are pretty much the only children now that are having to mask all day. And those are exactly the children we need to be looking at faces while their teachers are speaking, understanding how to communicate.”

