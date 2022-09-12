Gingrich: January 6 Committee Is a ‘Show Trial in the Stalinist Tradition’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich said Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol Hill riot was a “show trial in the Stalinist tradition.”

When asked if he would testify, Gingrich said, “Well, my attorneys are working all that out. I’m not directly engaged with the committee. But I will say, there has never been a more blatant misuse of the Justice Department this close to an election. You know, the ground rule used to be that 60 days out, they stopped all this stuff precisely to try to influence an election. Instead, you have a deliberate targeting process underway to intimidate Republican donors, Republican candidates, even Republican lawyers. This is as close to a police state tactic as we have ever seen in this country. Of course, this totally, I think, inappropriate. It’s not really a congressional committee. It’s a show trial [in the] Stalinist tradition. They are apparently sitting down this week with their Hollywood producer. Think about this – they are sitting down with a Hollywood producer to plan the next two months. This is an absurdity, and Americans should be insulted. These people think they are stupid enough to fall for this kind of thing.”

He added, “I think this all one side. By the way, they managed to put Hunter Biden to one side for several years. So this is a totally one-sided partisan, I think, a dangerously corrupt process that Americans should be really worried about in terms of their own personal safety from the government.”

