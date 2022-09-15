George Conway on Judge Cannon Ruling: ‘Atrocious,’ She Doesn’t Seem Qualified for Federal Bench

Attorney George Conway said Thursday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that Judge Aileen Cannon is possibly not qualified for the Federal Bench after her denial of a Department of Justice request to allow investigators to continue reviewing documents seized at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate and the appointment of Raymond Dearie as a special master.

Conway said, “I don’t know that it’s going to be a huge setback in the long-term, but it’s going to delay them to some extent. I mean, this ruling is absolutely a disgrace. And I don’t think it’s going to take very much to overturn it. I mean, Bill Barr last week told the New York Times that the original motion by Donald Trump’s lawyers was a ‘crock of shit.’ That is what he said.”

He continued, “This opinion is worse than that because this opinion focuses on a motion–decides emotion that is focused on just the documents that were marked classified. And the judge claims in this opinion, without any basis, that there are factual and legal disputes about those documents. Well, there are no factual disputes about whether a document bears classified markings. That’s ridiculous.”

Conway added, “And even Trump’s lawyers did not actually make the specific claim that these documents were somehow magically declassified by brainwaves of Donald Trump.”

He concluded, “And it doesn’t even matter whether these documents were declassified because the charges at issue here don’t deal with classification. They deal with national security interests. This opinion is absolutely atrocious. And I have to say – and I’ve never said this publicly about a federal judge in my life – you have to wonder whether this judge belongs on a federal bench.”

