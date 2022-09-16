Tim Ryan: J.D. Vance Is Dangerous ‘Weirdo’ — ‘You Can’t Trust Him’

Democratic U.S. Senate nominee Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) said Friday on MSNBC’s “The Reid Out” that his Republican opponent J.D. Vance was a dangerous “weirdo” who could not be trusted.

When asked about Vance’s abortion position, Ryan said, “It’s absolutely incredible to think that this guy wants to be in the United States Senate. I mean, generally speaking, you’d say, ‘This is a pretty weird guy, you know. This is a weirdo. That’s the problem that we run into today. This guy is not sitting on some bar stool somewhere. This guy is actually running for the United States Senate. He has a bias toward wanting to control. It controls women primarily, whether it’s telling them that if they’re raped, they have to have the rapist’s baby, and that woman who had been raped has to take care of that baby. He thinks that’s a good idea. No exceptions for rape and incest.”

He continued, “I mean, this is so extreme. Not to mention that you forgot one big one that we keep talking about here. This guy started a fake charity to help people with opiates and didn’t spend a nickel on anybody. He brought in a spokesperson for big pharma, Purdue Pharma, that does nothing but blame addicts. It’s not Purdue Pharma. They weren’t pushing the pill mills. It’s the addicts’ fault, the people who got hooked. Across the board, this guy is dangerous, and you can’t trust him.”

Ryan added, “He has no connections to the workers in Ohio. He said he’s not even comfortable in Ohio. He would rather be drinking wine and eating cheese in San Francisco visiting art galleries.”

