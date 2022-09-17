Cruz: Dems Didn’t Think There Was a Crisis When 50 Migrants Died in a Truck, ‘It’s Not Just a Crisis’ When Millionaires Deal with It

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) stated that he agrees with Democratic mayors and governors that there is a crisis with migrants, “But it’s not just a crisis when it’s the millionaires who are inconvenienced.” And stated that Democrats didn’t seem to think there was a crisis when 50 migrants died in the back of a truck in June of this year.

Cruz said, “The Democrats did not think it was a humanitarian crisis when we pulled over 50 bodies in bodybags out of a truck in Texas of illegal immigrants who died because the smugglers let them die of heat exposure. And yet, suddenly, 50 illegal immigrants show up in lily-white Martha’s Vineyard, where rich liberals and billionaires ship Chardonnay, and it is World War III, they lose their stuff all over the place, and it just shows what utter nonsense it was.”

He later added, “[T]he people of McAllen, the people of Laredo, the people of Eagle Pass, the people of Texas are feeling the price for this. And Biden still won’t change. Instead, what does he do? He lies to the American people. He sends Karine Jean-Pierre out to claim nobody is crossing the border illegally. … And this outrage needs to stop. Because you know what? These blue governors and mayors are right. It is a crisis. But it’s not just a crisis when it’s the millionaires who are inconvenienced.”

