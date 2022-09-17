Dem Rep. Himes: Inflation Reduction Act Will ‘Work in the Longer Run’ — ‘Center of That Bill’ Will Take ‘a Couple of Years’ to Fully Kick in

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) said the Inflation Reduction Act is going to work to reduce inflation “in the longer run.” And “probably the center of that bill” is reducing prescription drug costs, which won’t be fully put in place for a few years.

Himes responded to a question on how the act will reduce inflation by stating, “Well, first of all, let’s be very clear, it’s going to work in the longer run. So, the answer to your question is, probably the center of that bill was about reducing senior citizens’ prescription drug costs. … And it will reduce the out-of-pocket costs for seniors. And by the way, the capping of their out-of-pocket cash expenses at $2,000 a year, still a lot of money, but remember, a lot of seniors pay a lot more than that. That is going to be a powerful thing for our senior citizens. Here’s the honest part: It’s not kicking in tomorrow. It’s not kicking in next week. It’s going to take a couple of years to put that in place. But that will have the effect of really alleviating a lot of pressure for seniors.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett