Elie Mystal: ‘White People Turn Violent When They Don’t Politically Get Their Way All the Damn Time in This Country’

The Nation’s Elie Mystal was at it once again Saturday during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Cross Connection.”

Mystal reacted to an interview that former President Donald Trump had with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier in the week, warning of the reaction if he were to be indicted.

However, Mystal said that was how “white people” reacted when they didn’t get their way in America.

“Let’s start here, OK, let’s start with the problem of the fourth estate, the American media,” he said. “Listen to that clip again – Hugh Hewitt made himself sound like Billy Bush in that clip, right? ‘What kind of problems, mister president?’ He is threatening to unleash domestic terrorism on the country if he is held accountable for crime, and you, a media person, is sitting there saying, ‘What kind of problems might we have?’ What is that? What is that? At some point, the fourth estate is going to have to realize its complicity in allowing these white domestic terrorists to organize and attain some level of legitimacy as they threaten our democracy.”

“I want to table that because that is a huge part of the problem,” Mystal continued. “The cause of the problem, of course, is Trump himself and his MAGA acolytes themselves and the people who are willing to do the violence in Trump’s name. Again, I want to say that I’m not surprised that he is threatening this because a – he is literally doing it before, and b – this is literally what conservative white folks do when they don’t get their way. They turned violent. As a black man in this country, as a person who is aware of the black history in the new world, white people turn violent when they don’t politically get their way all the damn time in this country. It is what they do. And from the perspective of a black person, welcome to the world I’ve been living in America threatening to turn violence against non-black people.”

