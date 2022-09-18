Bill Clinton: GOP Uses Scares Tactics, Makes ‘Critical Race Theory Sound Worse Than Smallpox’

Former President Bill Clinton said Sunday on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS” that Republicans used scare tactics to win elections.

Zakaria asked, “When you look at the midterms, do you think because of abortion and the passage of a few very important bills, could Biden break the historical pattern of the, you know, midterms going badly?”

Clinton said, “Absolutely. We could hold both these houses, but we have to say the right things. And we have to note the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something.”

He continued, “That’s what they did in 2021 — where they made Critical Race Theory sound worse than smallpox. And it wasn’t being taught in any public schools in America. But they didn’t care. They just scare people.”

Clinton added, “You still have to get those people. It’s just that there’s so many fewer because as the parties have gone more ideological and clear and somehow psychically intolerant, they pull more and more people toward the extremes. But there’s still some people hanging on there who are really trying to think and trying to understand what’s going on.”

