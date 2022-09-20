Graham: I Want Somebody Outside of Politics Looking at Hunter Biden Like They Looked at Trump

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized the investigation and the media for how both were handling the Hunter Biden laptop saga.

Graham called for the investigation to follow the standard for former President Donald Trump when he was accused of colluding with Russia to win the 2016 presidential election.

“I believe that you should have somebody looking at Hunter Biden other than a Delaware prosecutor,” he said. “We’re having a prosecutor in the guy’s home state. The prosecutor is a fine fellow, but can you imagine what the left would do if I suggested we should not have a special counsel in the Mueller investigation? We had a guy. It worked.”

“What I am saying is, given all the evidence coming out about Hunter Biden – the laptop is real,” Graham continued. “Every media outlet in the country suppressed the story, including social media. The laptop is real. They said it wasn’t. I want somebody outside of politics, Delaware politics, looking at Hunter Biden like they looked at Trump. That’s not unfair.”

