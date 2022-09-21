Michael Cohen: ‘Thank God’ New York AG James Filed Trump Lawsuit — Greatest ‘Props’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said Wednesday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that he thanks God for New York State Attorney General Letitia James because she filed a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his adult children.

Co-anchor Alisyn Camerota asked, "Can you just take us in the room with Donald Trump when he is claiming that his apartment is 30,000 square feet, but it is clearly 10,000 square feet, but he is filling the first out the paperwork and claiming that it's three times the size, do you or does anyone in that room tell the emperor he has no clothes? How does he do that? What's that conversation?"

Cohen said, “You don’t tell the emperor that he’s naked. Otherwise, you lose your job on the spot.”

