Trump: NY AG James Lawsuit ‘Continuation of Witch Hunt’ — She Doesn’t Have a Case

Former President Donald Trump said Wednesday on FNC’s “Hannity” that New York Attorney General Letitia James’s civil lawsuit was a “continuation of a witch hunt.”

Trump said, “She campaigned on it four years ago. It was a vicious campaign, and she just talked about Trump, and we are going to indict him, and we are going to get him. She knew nothing about me. I never heard of her.”

He added, “She said that we are going to get him. Her whole campaign was based off that. Then she came after us. We have been going over this for years. I actually thought because our values are really high, the company is great. I built a great company. You take places like this in so many other places. I have like this, frankly, just among the finest places anywhere in the world. I actually thought that they would never bring the case, and she brought it. The reason I thought was because she didn’t have a case. I was of the impression that she wanted to settle, but I had a problem because how do you pay something, even if the small amount of money if you’re not guilty? This is just a continuation of the witch hunt that began when I came down the escalator of Trump Tower.”

