WH Spox: ‘Biden Came Into Office’ and ‘Immediately’ Began to Address Inflation

On Friday’s “CNN Newsroom,” White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said that President Joe Biden “began to tackle” inflation “immediately” after he came into office.

Bedingfield stated, “Well, look at what we inherited when we came into office. We inherited a global economic crisis, and that was caused by the pandemic. It was caused by supply chains that were snarled across the world, again, because of factory closures, because of inability to move goods because of the pandemic. So, globally, we have seen inflation is a significant problem. President Biden came into office and began to tackle it immediately. And as a result, we are seeing, again, gas prices coming down. 14 straight weeks, gas is down about $1.30 a gallon from where it was months ago. So, what we’ve seen is President Biden has taken steps that [have] brought down costs for people and he’s continuing to push forward. We got the Inflation Reduction Act passed, which is going to have a massive, tangible impact on the costs that people are struggling with around their kitchen table, again, health care, prescription drugs, energy costs. So, there’s no doubt, no doubt prices are high. President Biden knows that. He feels that. He knows what it’s like to sit around a kitchen table and work through your family budget. But he’s taking meaningful steps to get it under control. And what we see from the Republicans is instead, they’re voting against these things. Not a single Republican, for example, voted for the Inflation Reduction Act, which is going to lower the costs of prescription drugs, not a single Republican.”

