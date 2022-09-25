Tuberville: Midterms Not Democrat vs. Republican — It’s ‘Capitalism and Freedom vs. Socialism’

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) discussed Senate Republicans’ prospects in the upcoming November 8 midterm elections.

Tuberville said the stakes were not just political but ideological, adding he thought some Democrats might eventually side with Republicans on public policy.

“You just never know,” he said. “Anything can happen in the next 48-49 days, Jeff. I’m just hoping people understand this is not Democrat-Republican. This is capitalism and freedom versus socialism. That’s exactly what it is. And again, I’m disappointed in a lot of my Democratic colleagues up here. They don’t believe this. The people they’re representing don’t believe this. But they’re voting with these far-left goofballs that want to bring our country to our knees.”

“And if the Democratic Party would just stand up – some of them just stand up like Joe Manchin has at times, [Kyrsten] Sinema has at times if we had about 10 of them, which they would say, ‘I don’t care if I get reelected or not. This is wrong. This is not what people back in my state believe.’ They don’t do it. They’re like the pied piper – just follow the pied piper down the road of destruction. Hopefully, people are starting to see that. I think you’re going to start to see a lot of Democrats cross the line and vote for Republicans this November.”

