Klobuchar: As Hurricane Ian ‘Bears Down on Florida,’ Dems Must Win Midterms to Fight Climate Change

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Democrats have to win the midterm elections because a hurricane is bearing down on Florida.

Klobuchar said, “We have done many, many things on a bipartisan basis. The president never gave up. He is persistent. You got leaders in Congress like Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi as well as Republicans that want to work with them where we’ve been able to push these bills through. I think so many times people counted us out, but we want to make sure that we have the backs of the American people.”

She added, “If the Republicans take charge, a number of them have been talking about an abortion ban. You know that. You featured it on the show. That’s why we have to win this midterm. We just did something about climate change for the first time in decades. That’s why we have to win this, as that hurricane bears down on Florida. We have to win in the midterms. We understand that. But none of that has stopped us from deciding we’ll put our differences aside and get some things done. That is what that vote is today in the Rules Committee where you will see strong bipartisan support, a very good hearing for changes to the Electoral Count Act.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN