TX Border Sheriff: We’ve Gotten ‘No Help from the President’ — ‘There’s No Control’ and ‘The Borders Are Open’

While speaking with Fox News in an interview released on Friday, Maverick County, TX Sheriff Tom Schmerber said he has received “no help” from President Joe Biden and “I don’t think the federal government is helping anybody here.” Schmerber also called for a “zero tolerance” policy where people who enter illegally are deported right away and people who want to apply for asylum can apply at embassies outside the U.S. and stated that “it’s like there’s no control. The borders are open.”

Schmerber said, “We’re out of control. Even though we have the National Guard, and I know the Border Patrol — I’m not blaming the Border Patrol. They’re working hard…they’re working very hard and they catch a group, they have to transport them and do all this processing. So, it’s like there’s no control. The borders are open.”

He also stated that the solution is “Catch them and deport them right away, and it would stop the problem. That’s not happening right now. So, the solution for me would be something like that, zero tolerance. And immigrants that want to come over here that have some kind of problems in their country, well, we have embassies. Maybe they can apply at their embassies in other countries.” And “I don’t think the federal government is helping anybody here. I haven’t heard anything from — no help from the President. I was hoping, at the beginning, he would take more action right away. But I haven’t seen anything.”

