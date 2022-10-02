Rubio: Biden Put All Americans in Danger with Venezuela Prisoner Swap

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Biden agreeing to grant clemency to two convicted Venezuelan drug smugglers in exchange for seven Americans held hostage puts all Americans in danger.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “I have to ask you about Venezuela, seven Americans coming home in a prisoner swap. The U.S. released two prisoners in exchange for those seven. You’re not happy with this decision. The White House admits it was tough.”

Rubio said, “The two Venezuelans released are nephews of Maduro who happen to be convicted drug dealers. They were put in jail after being convicted after a fair trial in the United States, evidence was produced, and it was overwhelming. The seven Americans were hostages. Here is my problem with it. That has now put a price tag on Americans. Every time you do one of these deals, and I wanted those people released as much as anybody, but every time you do this, now others know I can take Americans, I can hold them until I need something as a bargaining chip. What that has done that’s sent a message to tyrants and dictators all over the world to go ahead and trump up charges and arrest Americans because when the time comes, they will be able to exchange them. So I think seven innocent American hostages in exchange for two convicted drug dealers who happen to be the nephews of Maduro is a huge win for Maduro and unfortunately puts American all over the world in danger.”

