Ana Navarro: People Who Voted, Defended, Worked for Trump ‘Own’ His Racism

Ana Navarro told her co-hosts Monday on ABC’s “The View” that people who defended, voted or worked for former President Donald Trump owned his racism.

The panel was discussing Trump saying on Truth Social Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) had a “death wish” for supporting Democrats’ bills and referred to his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao as ‘China-loving wife, Coco Chow.’

Navarro said, “What he said about Elaine Chao, who was born in Taiwan, was, ‘Must immediately seek help and advise for from his China-loving wife, Coco Chow.’ Now let me remind Donald Trump because obviously, what he’s trying to do here is say those of us who are Americans born somewhere else are not as American, are not at the same level of Americans. Let me remind him he’s married two women. One was born in Slovenia, and the other was born in Czechoslovakia. One of them is now buried in his golf course. So did he marry women who didn’t love America? What he said is incredibly racist.”

She continued, “In 1973, he was fined by the Housing Department for discrimination against people of color. In 1985, he called for the death penalty for the Central Park Five, now the exonerated five. He called Mexicans rapists and criminals. Maybe some were good people. He called neo-Nazis good people on both sides. He said places like Haiti and Africa were s-holes. I can’t even say it at 11 a.m. in the morning.”

Navarro added, “Listen, this is on brand for Donald Trump. He was a racist before he was president. He was a racist as president, and he’s going to be a racist until the day he dies. And all those people who enabled it, all those people who defended it because they wanted to be near power, they own this too because they voted, they supported, they work worked for, they enabled, they fortify and emboldened a racist.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN