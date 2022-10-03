WI Dem Senate Hopeful Mandela Barnes: Campaign Won’t Make Excuses for Biden Unpopularity

Wisconsin Democrat Senate nominee Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that his campaign would not make excuses for President Joe Biden’s unpopularity.”

Mitchell said, “The president’s popularity is still an issue. Is that a drag on your candidacy?

Barnes said, “Well, look, this is a very Wisconsin-focused race. We’re talking about the issues that matter here at home. It’s not a campaign that’s set to make excuses for anybody.”

He continued, “We’re talking about the need for us all to do better and recognizing we have a broken Senate, and the fact is Ron Johnson is the worst part of that broken system. People are tired of being left behind. People feel like there’s nobody looking out for them because that’s the reality. When you get a person who goes to Washington, like a Ron Johnson and only does the bidding of billionaires while leaving working people behind, there’s very real frustration across the board and this campaign is seeking to address those concerns and those issues.”

Barnes added, “We know we can do better. We know we can provide middle-class relief. We can give the middle class a tax cut. We can make the child tax credit permanent.”

