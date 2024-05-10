Sheryl Crow Demands Congress Take Action on AI: ‘We Need Ethical Boundaries’

Singer Sheryl Crow is the latest entertainment industry figure to sound the alarm against artificial intelligence technology, demanding that Congress pass laws to create “ethical boundaries,” especially for the use of AI in music.

In a column for The Hollywood Reporter, Sheryl Crow wrote about the legal controls she hopes to see created by lawmakers.

“We should demand this. AI will impact everyone’s lives — songwriters, truck drivers, school teachers, everyone. I’m hopeful that AI will help us solve many of the world’s problems and ease suffering, but we need ethical boundaries in place to help ensure that. Congress needs to act now, and we need to be diligent,” she wrote.

Crow wrote that she is worried about AI’s ability to deceive the public.

“I do believe our voices and likenesses need to be protected from bad actors using AI to make monetary gains for themselves. But, it is not the money or loss of compensation that I worry about,” she wrote.

“Yes, it is wrong to manipulate any artist’s likeness, voice, words or art as their own but for me, it is the deception we are giving our approval to by not doing something to keep it from happening.”

She concluded: “If you love music, I hope you will stand with the people behind the songs you know and love and ask your representatives in Washington to pass meaningful protections.”

AI is already being used to create imitations of recording artists dead and alive.

As Breitbart News reported, the rapper Drake recently revived the late Tupac Shakur by using AI to replicate his voice. The estate of Tupac Shakur subsequently demanded the song by taken down.

Last year, an AI-generated pop star named Noonoouri was signed by Warner Music.

Other entertainment figures to publicly sound the alarm on AI include country music singer and Yellowstone star Lainey Wilson, as well as filmmakers James Cameron and Christopher Nolan.

Comedian Jon Stewart has also warned about AI, saying rapid adoption will result in lost jobs on a massive scale.

