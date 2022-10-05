McCaskill: Lying Is Now the Platform for the Republican Party

MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskill said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that lying was now a “platform for the Republican Party.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “Claire, you know, looking at the reaction from Republicans on Herschel Walker, looking online, hearing what they said yesterday, it’s very obvious, and they have said it, by the way, this is not me putting words in their mouth, character doesn’t matter. National security doesn’t matter. They’re even saying this abortion doesn’t matter. Nothing but power matters. They’re saying it. They only care about power. Americans deserve more. Americans should want more. Americans should demand more. Right now, they are not. These are disturbing times.”

McCaskill said, “It’s going to be interesting to see how history finishes this chapter of the Trump era and the embracing of lying. Lying is now an ethos. It’s a party platform for the Republican Party.”

She added, “I think ultimately the lying that has become so fundamentally part of the fabric of the Republican Party is going to have a bad ending for them. It may not be in the midterms, it may not be in 2024,but at some point in time, the American people will recognize the lying for what it is and say we’ve had enough.”

