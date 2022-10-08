Capehart: On ‘Many’ Occasions, Biden Says Something, It Gets Walked Back, then ‘He Ends Up Coming Back to It’

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” Washington Post Associate Editor and MSNBC host Jonathan Capehart discussed President Joe Biden’s warning about nuclear Armageddon and stated that there have been “many” instances where Biden says something, then “people run out and say, oh, my God, he said this. It’s a gaffe. It’s a mistake. The administration runs out and tries to dial it back.” But, Biden “ends up coming back to it.”

Capehart said, “I’m sitting here trying to think, what’s the — where’s the hair-on-fire statement here, other than Armageddon? I heard about that last night, and I thought, this is the President being the President. This clearly is top of mind for President Biden. This is clearly something, to David’s point, that, not only is the administration taking seriously in private, but it’s something that it seems the President is taking seriously, personally. It is top of mind. And we’ve seen many times when the President — he says things and people run out and say, oh, my God, he said this. It’s a gaffe. It’s a mistake. The administration runs out and tries to dial it back. But he ends up coming back to it. We’ve seen that, how many times? Five times when it comes to Taiwan.”

