Fetterman Defends Not Releasing Updated Health Records: Doing Speeches, Interviews Lets People Decide if My Health’s ‘Really the Issue’

During a portion of an interview with NBC aired on Tuesday’s “NBC Nightly News,” U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) defended refusing to release his medical records or make his medical team available for interviews by stating he released a letter from his doctor and that doing speeches and interviews “gives everybody and the voters [a chance to] decide if they think that it’s really the issue.”

NBC News Correspondent Dasha Burns asked, “So, you say you’re on the road to full recovery. But, right now, voters really have to take your word for it. We’ve asked for your medical records. We’ve asked to have a conversation with someone from your medical team, to interview your physician. You’ve declined those requests. Why?”

Fetterman responded, “Well, I feel like we have been very transparent in a lot of different ways, when our doctor has already given a letter saying that I’m able to serve and to be running.”

Burns then asked, “I mean, respectfully, that letter from your physician, that was six months ago. Don’t voters deserve to know your status now?”

Fetterman answered, “Being on in front of thousands and thousands of people and having interviews and getting around all across Pennsylvania, that gives everybody and the voters [a chance to] decide if they think that it’s really the issue.”

