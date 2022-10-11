Iranian Journalist and Activist: I’m Scared of Biden Wanting to Cut Nuclear Deal, Not Attempts to Kidnap, Kill Me

During an interview with ABC on Monday, Iranian journalist and activist Masih Alinejad said that despite attempts to kidnap or kill her, she’s not in fear for her life, she’s afraid that, despite Iran’s actions, “the Biden administration [wants] to keep negotiating with [these] hostage-takers, kidnappers, and murderers. That is scary.”

Alinejad stated, “Look, when the FBI actually stopped the kidnapping plot a year ago and they charged four people for trying to kidnap me on U.S. soil, I thought it was enough and they were done. But, just two months ago, when the FBI arrested a man with a loaded gun in front of my house, I was shocked that, still, the Islamic Republic is going after me. But it’s not about me. I’m just giving voice to voiceless people inside Iran. I launched a campaign eight years ago to give voice to women who were removing their hijab. That scares the regime. They’re scared of ordinary women. I have, now, more than 10 million followers on social media. That actually — the regime is scared because they’ve cut off the Internet, they want the rest of the world to not see the brutality of the regime. But still, Iranians are fearlessly, bravely now publishing their videos on their social media. So, I’m not scared [for] my life. What scares me right now is that the whole world is watching that the Islamic Republic killed people inside Iran and [goes] after American citizens on U.S. soil, still, the Biden administration [wants] to keep negotiating with [these] hostage-takers, kidnappers, and murderers. That is scary. Otherwise, I’m ready to be killed if that can [create] awareness for the world to recognize the Iranian revolution.”

