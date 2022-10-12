Katie Hobbs on Refusing to Debate: Kari Lake ‘Doesn’t Live in Facts’ — She ‘Spews Lies’

Democratic nominee for Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she won’t debate her opponent, Republican nominee Kari Lake because she spews lies.

Mitchell said, “You have refused to take part in the lone debate with Kari Lake, giving her 30 minutes to present her ideas without any pushback. You said you don’t want to participate in a spectacle. How is it productive to give her a platform where she will not be challenged?”

Hobbs said, “I think you said it yourself in the intro that all three top Republicans are election deniers. How do you debate someone who refuses to accept the truth, who doesn’t live in facts? It doesn’t do any service to the voters in terms of deciding, looking at the contrast between us and how we’re going to govern if all she’s going to do is shout over me and interrupt me and spew lies? In fact, PBS is giving me the same format that Kari Lake has. She certainly won’t go unanswered. We looked for opportunities for formats where I can talk directly to voters without the spectacle that Kari Lake is going to create. We’re going to have the same opportunity here that she has as well.”

