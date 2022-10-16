Kari Lake: My Opponent Destroying ‘History of Gubernatorial Debates Because of Her Cowardice’

Arizona GOP gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that her opponent, Democratic nominee Katie Hobbs, was a coward for not debating her.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Let’s talk about the 2022 election. Will you accept the results of your election?”

Lake said, “I’m running against a twice-convicted racist who cost the taxpayers $3 million because of her hatred for people of color. She paid a woman of color in her office $30,000 less than men doing the same job. Last week we heard she held a mock slave auction in high school. We saw her running from a black reporter, hiding in the bathroom. I’m not going to lose the election because the people of Arizona will never elect a racist like Katie Hobbs.

She added, “I’m going to win the election and accept that result. The people of Arizona will never support and vote for a coward like Katie Hobbs, who won’t show up on a debate stage, single-handedly destroying a 20-year history of gubernatorial debates because of her cowardice. No momentum behind her, the polls are in our favor, and we’re going to win the election. We have common sense ideas that people want, and we’re seeing Democrats come out for us right now. I’ve had many people reach out and say they’re voting for us. The Democratic Party is faltering. It’s not the party of solutions. It’s the party that caused the problems we’re in right now.”

