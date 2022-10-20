McCarthy: We Need Legal Safeguards to Keep the SPR from Being Used for Political Reasons

On Wednesday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) stated that President Joe Biden’s releases from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are “putting the whole country at risk” in order to “manipulate an election,” and argued that there need to be legal safeguards to ensure that the reserve isn’t used for political gain and is only used for its intended purpose of responding to emergencies.

McCarthy stated, “Well, that’s putting the whole country at risk. That was designed — the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was designed for an emergency time period. He’s using it trying to manipulate an election, nothing to do about the market itself because he’s gone after the energy in America. We should make — put safeguards on that. Because we do not want to jeopardize — what if we had a hurricane? What if we had a situation that went further when it came to war or others? He has just jeopardized the American people. So, we’re going to have to safeguard that that you cannot use that for your political gain, that it will be used when it’s supposed to. But we also have to go back and build what we need in America.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett