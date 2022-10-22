Slotkin: Some of the Bills We Passed in the Last Two Years Have Unnecessary Programs, But I Have to Vote ‘on Net’

During an interview released on Friday’s “Fox News Rundown” podcast, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said that there were some programs that should have been removed from some of the bills Democrats passed, but “I have to make a decision on net on what’s good for my district.”

Slotkin said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:25] “If you’re here sitting in mid-Michigan and we have a ton of auto plants, a bunch of auto workers and retirees, people who worked at parts plants and you start talking about chips and the CHIPS Act and incentivizing an American microchip industry, you’ll get applause. No matter what side of the aisle they may be on because we have had our plants on again, off again, stopping and starting for 18 months because of a 14-cent microchip. So that program I have found there to be really strong support for. Prescription drugs, lowering the cost of prescription drugs, particularly, allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices, those I feel strongly about.”

She continued, “When you vote on a bill – and infrastructure as well, I should say. Infrastructure is the whole reason we’re able to do things in Michigan is because we passed a bill last November at the federal level. Now, no bill is perfect. And anyone who sells you a bill of goods and says, I only vote for something if it’s a perfect bill and otherwise, I’m out, that’s just not how legislation works. It is about negotiating, particularly with the other side and not getting everything that you want. That’s the nature of a deal. … So, do I support everything that’s been in every bill? No. Would I have loved if there would have been programs that came off some of the bills about a year ago? Yes. But I have to make a decision on net on what’s good for my district. And when it comes to things like prescription drugs, [I’ve heard] about that consistently for four years.”

