Dem Rep. Boyle: I Hope People Don’t Just Focus on ‘Recovery Issues’ Fetterman Is ‘Bravely’ Having in Public

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) stated that he thinks U.S. Senate candidate and Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) did “pretty well” in his debate with his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and that he hopes “people really focus on the substance of the debate and not just the recovery issues that John is bravely continuing to have in front of the public.” And that Fetterman and his doctors have stated that Fetterman will “make a full recovery.”

Boyle said, “I think John did pretty well. And I hope that people really focus on the substance of the debate and not just the recovery issues that John is bravely continuing to have in front of the public. He’s been pretty honest about that, that he still has some speech challenges. But he has reassured us, as well as his doctors, that he’ll make a full recovery. Unfortunately, Dr. Oz’s condition of being a fraud is terminal. So, what you saw tonight was one candidate in John answering the questions honestly, whereas Dr. Oz, whether it was abortion or guns or education, just completely refused to answer question after question.”

