Youngkin: Biden Admin. Needs to Stop Distracting States from Teaching Kids with Title IX Push

During an interview released on Tuesday’s edition of the “Fox News Rundown” podcast, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) stated that a Republican Congress needs to get “the executive branch in Washington that is trying to change the way we deal with things like food stamps and Title IX over issues that, in fact, distract everybody from the primary focus of education” to leave states alone.

Youngkin said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:45:] “I would hope that conservative Republican elected leaders would, candidly, follow the states’ leads that are fixing these problems, where we’re re-empowering parents to make decisions for their children, where we’re re-focusing curriculum in on those areas that are most important, where we’re raising standards. And, oh, by the way, hold accountable the executive branch in Washington that is trying to change the way we deal with things like food stamps and Title IX over issues that, in fact, distract everybody from the primary focus of education, which is to teach our children how to be career-ready, life-ready, college-ready, with the skills they need. It is local, but boy we could sure use some help from the federal government and stop pushing us to do a whole bunch of things that are counter to what we know works.”

