Zuck’s Surveillance Dream: Meta Working on AI-Powered ‘Camerabuds’ that Gather Audio and Video

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, Facebook and Instagram’s parent company, is diving headfirst into the world of AI-powered wearables with its “Camerabuds” project, combining audio, video, and AI to form the ultimate surveillance capitalism data gathering tool.

Android Authority reports that according to a report by the Information, Meta is developing AI-powered earphones equipped with cameras, internally codenamed “Camerabuds.” These earphones are designed to leverage AI capabilities for real-time object identification and foreign language translation, potentially revolutionizing how users interact with their surroundings, and providing Meta with an incredible amount of data about the personal lives of wearers–and anyone they come in contact with.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has shown a keen interest in the project, reviewing various design concepts for either in-ear earbuds or over-the-ear headphones. The company’s leadership sees AI-powered earphones as the next logical step in the evolution of wearable technology, with competitors likely to follow suit.

To explore the possibilities of this emerging technology, Meta has engaged with Ear Micro, a Kansas-based electronics company specializing in “smart” earphones. However, the project faces several technical challenges, such as potential camera obstruction by long hair and overheating issues, which need to be addressed before the product can become a reality.

Moreover, privacy concerns surrounding the use of cameras in wearable devices, reminiscent of the Google Glass controversy, will need to be addressed. Zuckerberg’s Meta has always proven hungry to gather more and more data on consumers which empowers its incredibly profitable advertising business, a Silicon Valley business model nicknamed surveillance capitalism. In a previous example of this approach, Facebook partnered with Ray-Ban to produce creepy sunglasses with video cameras build into the frame.

Meta’s interest in AI wearables is part of a broader trend in the tech industry, with OpenAI and Apple also reportedly exploring similar devices. Startups like Humane and Rabbit have already launched AI wearables with varying degrees of success.

