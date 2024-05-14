Afghan Gold Star Parents: Psaki’s Lie About Biden Checking His Watch Is Part of a Constant Pattern from Biden Team

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Afghanistan Gold Star parents Steve Nikoui and Darin Hoover reacted to former White House Press Secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki incorrectly claiming that claims President Joe Biden looked at his watch during a service for soldiers killed in Afghanistan are “misinformation” — a claim she said will be corrected — by stating that they aren’t surprised because the Biden administration has done nothing but lie about Afghanistan.

Nikoui stated, “It’s devastating. But it’s not really surprising from this administration and from the people that have worked in it. They continue to lie, to manipulate facts, and change their narratives to support their narratives, and to try to change the history, regardless of what mishaps they’ve done, and for them to do it at the expense of us Gold Star parents at a moment that we’re grieving the most for our children as they’re passing the caskets by. I couldn’t even concentrate on that. I was so focused and so infuriated with our President and the conduct that he was portraying at that dignified transfer that I missed my son being passed into the van.”

Hoover said Psaki “is just a vile and shameless human being who’s trying to make money off of our kids’ backs and rewrite history and establish those lies for the Biden administration on their failures, their catastrophic failures…it’s been nothing but lies all along, until we’ve been able to speak with the Congressmen. Congressman Issa (R-CA) was the head cheerleader for us and brought us to Washington and then Congressman Waltz (R-FL), Chairman McCaul (R-TX), Reps. Mills (R-FL) and Mast (R-FL) also did listen to us, and now it’s coming forward that they’re fighting for us to get the truths out there, because the most transparent administration in the history of our country can’t even tell right from wrong. They’re nothing but lies.”

