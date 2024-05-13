Former President Donald Trump decried election interference as he arrived at a Manhattan courthouse on Monday to begin the fourth week of his criminal trial.

The numerous indictments against Trump are meant to politically sabotage his reelection campaign, Trump believes, buoyed by reports of multiple meetings between the Biden administration and Trump prosecutors.

“I should be out campaigning now instead of sitting in a very cold courthouse all day long,” Trump told reporters outside the courtroom. “This is a Biden prosecution. It’s election interference at a level that nobody in this country has ever seen before.”

“This all comes from in the White House,” Trump said.

The establishment media recently acknowledged that opponents waging lawfare against Trump are failing to prevent him from completing the greatest political comeback in history. What first appeared to be a “wall of legal obstacles” preventing Trump from mounting the greatest comeback in political history now appears to be “little more than a series of speed bumps,” Politico’s Senior Legal Affairs Reporter Josh Gerstein recently wrote.

Polling appears to support Gerstein’s acknowledgment. Trump leads in five of the six swing states over President Joe Biden, and in four of the five states, Trump’s lead is outside the margin of error, a New York Times/Siena/Philadelphia Inquirer polling found Monday.