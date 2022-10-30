Rick Scott: GOP Will Win 52-Plus Senate Seats in Midterm Elections

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Republicans will win a 52-plus majority in the U.S Senate in the midterm elections.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “The election is nine days away. You’ve been crisscrossing the country. Senator Chuck Schumer, caught on a hot mic, he gave his midterm assessment. He’s optimistic about Pennsylvania and Nevada, but he said the Democrats are going hill in Georgia. Which battleground states do you think Republicans will win on election day? How much Senate seats will the GOP control next year?”

Scott said, “We’re going to get 52 plus. Herschel Walker will win in Georgia. We’ll keep all 21 of ours. Oz will win against Fetterman in Pennsylvania. I think we have every reason to believe we can pick up with Blake Masters Arizona. Don Bolduc, I’ll be going to New Hampshire today. I have every reason to believe he’s going to win, with Tiffany Smiley in Washington, Levy in Connecticut. This is our year. Democrats can’t run on anything they’ve done. People don’t like what they’ve done. They don’t like high inflation, gas prices, food prices up. The public doesn’t like an open border. They don’t like high crime. That’s what the Democrats are known for. They’ve done all these things. Democrats did it. They did it, and they want to run away from it.”

